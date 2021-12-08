Know everything about CDS General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat's family and kids

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIBIO Know everything about Bipin Rawat's family

Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff General, was in an accident when the military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8. He was accompanied by his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat and others. The rescue team arrived at the spot. According to initial reports, there were 14 people on board The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Who is General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat

General Bipin Rawat is the first and current Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India. He was appointed the same on 1 January 2020. Born in Pauri, Uttrakhand, Rawat's family has been serving in the Indian Army for four generations. His wife Dr Madhulika Rawat has been a constant support in his service to the nation. She is the president of AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association).

Mrs Madhulika Rawat works for the welfare of wives, children and dependents of Army personnel. She completed her graduation in psychology from Delhi University and is a part of many social campaigns and programmed including those working for Army widows, cancer patients, differently-abled children and others.

General Bipin Rawat's Family and Kids

General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat have two daughters named Kritika Rawat and one more.

Bipin Rawat's father Laxman Singh Rawat served the Indian Army and rose to the rank of Lieutenant-General. On the other hand, his mother was the daughter of Kishan Singh Parmar, the ex-Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Uttarkashi.

Meanwhile, the helicopter taking General Bipin Rawat and his wife to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, crashed in thickly forested hilly terrains of the Nilgiri Hills. Others who were in the chopper were Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Naik Vivek Kumar, Naik B. Sai Teja, Havaldar Satpal and pilots.

