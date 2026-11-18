The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and underlined that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha is solely working to undermine India's growth at the international stage. The party also liked Gandhi to 'Mir Jafar' and called him an 'immature' leader, adding every Indian is ashamed over his remarks.

Speaking at the media briefing at party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Gandhi keeps defaming India at the international stage, alleging that the Congress MP is part of an 'evil conspiracy' and claiming that he is working on instructions of his foreign masters.

Bhatia was responding to Gandhi's interaction at the Columbia University in New York on Tuesday where he claimed India is sitting on an "economic disaster".

"Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has touched new heights over the past 12 years in democracy, economy, youth empowerment, and global standing... Rahul Gandhi is immature, anti-India, and the 'Mir Jafar' of India," Bhatia said, highlighting Gandhi always travel abroad just days before a Parliament session.

Calling Gandhi an 'anarchist', Bhatia said India is unfortunate to have an LoP who wants to destabilise India and create a situation similar to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. He said Gandhi only spreads lies for his propaganda and does almost no research before making his 'atrocious remarks'.

"Every time a Parliament session is to be convened, he travels abroad," Bhatia said, "Maybe it is done to ask his master, George Soros, what needs to be done to destabilise our democracy in India. Maybe he likes to take dictation from Ilan Omar, the politician in USA whom he had met."

Shiv Sena, a key ally of the BJP, also hit out at Gandhi, with party leader Shaina NC saying the Congress MP's blindness is fueling the hatred in India. She also emphasised that India's economy is rapidly growing and also adding that India's GST collections are breaking records and the Sensex is hitting new highs.

But Shiv Sena (UBT), an INDIA bloc member, defended Gandhi. Party leader Sanjay Raut said there is nothing wrong with what Gandhi said at the Columbia University, while also targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly evading a debate with the Congress leader.

"He (PM Modi) keeps claiming that India is the world's fifth-largest economic power. If that is the case, then it should be visible on the ground? People are hungry and unemployed, and the government is providing free food grains to people. Doesn't that indicate that people are poor?" he told news agency PTI.

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