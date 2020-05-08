Every third coronavirus patient in India has survived the disease: Govt

Image Source : PTI Every third coronavirus patient in India has survived the disease

With the COVID-19 recovery rate of 29.36 per cent in India, every third coronavirus patient in the country has survived the deadly contagious virus, said Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal on Friday. During the press conference over the COVID-19 situation in India, Agarwal said that the medical authorities had managed to cure 16,540 patients till date.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,278 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals. Meanwhile, 37,916 coronavirus patients are still under active medical supervision.

In the press briefing, the health ministry official said that around 3.2 per cent COVID-19 patients are on oxygen support, while 1.1 per cent patients are on ventilator support.

The COVID-19 tally in India has reached 56,342 coronavirus cases. While 1,886 succumbed to the respiratory infection. In the last 24 hours, about 3,390 new cases of coronavirus have emerged.

