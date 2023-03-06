Monday, March 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Ever wondered what does letter ‘X’ written behind last coach of a train mean? Here is the answer

Ever wondered what does letter ‘X’ written behind last coach of a train mean? Here is the answer

Indian Railways has revealed the significance of the ‘X’ mark on the back of its trains' last coach. The white and yellow ‘X’ mark confirms to railway officials that the train has passed without any coaches being detached.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2023 16:13 IST
Indian Railways, X mark, Last Vehicle, Railway officials, Indian Railways, IRCTC
Image Source : TWITTER/ MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS Ever wondered what does letter ‘X’ written behind last coach of a train mean?

Indian Railways has revealed the significance of the letter ‘X’ on the back of the last coach of its trains. The Ministry of Railways shared the information on its official Twitter account, explaining that the white and yellow ‘X’ mark indicates that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind. The presence of the letter ‘X’ on the last compartment confirms to railway officials that the train has passed in its entirety, without any coaches being detached.

Conversely, if a train passes a station and the last coach does not have the ‘X’ mark, the Station Master must assume that the train is facing an emergency situation and moving without its last compartment. This information is critical for officials to monitor the train’s movements and ensure its safety.

Additionally, if you observe carefully, you will also find the letters ‘LV’ written with the ‘X’ mark on the last coach of an Indian Railways train. ‘LV’ stands for Last Vehicle and acts as a checkpoint for gatemen, signalmen, and cabin personnel. This ensures that the train is travelling whole, with no coaches accidentally decoupled and left behind, which could pose a collision risk for the next train.

The Kalaburagi district of the statecoach is where the ‘X’ mark is often found, and it is a useful way of identifying the last coach of the train. The presence of the ‘X’ mark confirms that the train has passed without any hitches, and railway officials can be assured that the train is safe and complete.

Related Stories
Indian Railway employee prints tickets faster than you can blink, video goes viral

Indian Railway employee prints tickets faster than you can blink, video goes viral

Miracle! Man survives being crushed under train at railway junction, watch viral video

Miracle! Man survives being crushed under train at railway junction, watch viral video

Bizarre Bihar story: Gangs of thieves steal rail engine, unbolt steel bridge

Bizarre Bihar story: Gangs of thieves steal rail engine, unbolt steel bridge

'50,000 people can’t be uprooted overnight'- SC stays HC order in Haldwani land encroachments case

'50,000 people can’t be uprooted overnight'- SC stays HC order in Haldwani land encroachments case

Indian Railways: Over 500 trains cancelled, check full list here

Indian Railways: Over 500 trains cancelled, check full list here

According to Indian Railways, the use of the ‘X’ mark is not limited to any specific type of train or route. It is a standard practice across all trains and serves as a visual cue for railway officials to confirm that the train has passed entirely.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News