"India and European Union have a lot in common", says EU chief on maiden visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen plants a sapling at TERI, in Gurugram, Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday stated that India and the European Union have a shared interest in green energy, mainly solar power.

On the first day of her two-day maiden visit, as the President of the EU, to India, Leyen took part in an interaction at The Energy and Resources Institute campus called TERI Gram, she urged the youth to fight climate change, save the planet and develop solutions.

"India and the European Union have a lot in common. I've seen your goals to have 50 per cent of energy from renewables in 2030. We share the idea that we really have to look into solar energy, wind energy, biomass, hydropower... geothermal. These are the ingredients for the success of the economy, betterment of people and of course protection of our climate," said the EU President.

"We also have innovation in common, and I'm deeply convinced that our world will take the right direction in cutting emissions by harnessing clean, innovative technologies, the demand for which will be enormous," she added.

The External Affairs Ministry (MEA) also tweeted, welcoming the EU President to India. "Warm and cordial welcome to President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India. She will be the Chief Guest at @raisinadialogue starting April 25," the tweet stated.

European Commission President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit.

The fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, the energy and digital transition, connectivity, security and defence, the cooperation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of her conversations in Delhi. EU-India's broad economic agenda will focus on the free trade agreement, investment protection agreement and Geographical Indications agreement.

President von der Leyen will also deliver an address at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and discuss with Indian and EU companies the security of supply chains in the energy sector. The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25.

(With Agency Inputs)

