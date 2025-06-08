‘Europe stands with India on terrorism’: Ravi Shankar Prasad after all-party delegation returns home | Videos An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad returned from a six-nation Europe tour focused on strengthening India’s diplomatic ties and highlighting its stance against terrorism, particularly after the Pahalgam attack. The MPs met with senior leaders, think-tanks, and diaspora members.

New Delhi:

The all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad returned to Delhi on Sunday after a diplomatic tour of six European nations, during which the MPs strongly conveyed India’s position on terrorism and briefed counterparts on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s measured response through Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in the national capital, Prasad said: “It feels great to be back in India. Our delegation visited France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels and Germany. We met senior leaders of the Parliament, think-tanks, and the Indian community. The foreign nations have a lot of anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and all the nations have condemned this. We went to the European Parliament as well. The Indian community was very excited to meet us. A new relationship is going to be established between India and Europe. It was a very satisfying visit.”

In Berlin, the delegation met top German government and parliamentary leaders, including Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Bundestag Vice President Omid Nouripour. The MPs reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and its principled approach to cross-border attacks. They stressed the non-escalatory, precise and responsible nature of Operation Sindoor, executed in response to the Pahalgam incident.

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya, part of the delegation, said: “We visited six countries of Europe and we got to know that the whole of Europe is trying to come into a new economic system and every country has condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. We have given a message that if any terrorist activity is noticed on the border, the reciprocation will be different. We did not demand mediation from any country.”

According to a statement by the Indian Embassy in Germany, the delegation emphasised that terrorism is a global threat that must be met with a united global response. German interlocutors welcomed the discussion and expressed solidarity with India.

Pakistan’s role highlighted; diaspora, think-tanks engage

The delegation also met with officials of the European Parliament, key foreign policy and defence committee members, and major think-tanks such as Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS). They discussed the urgent need for stronger multilateral efforts against terrorism and explored deeper cooperation on counter-terrorism, defence, and strategic issues.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, also part of the delegation, said: “We visited six countries, where we got a very good response. We met government officials and representatives and tried to expose Pakistan's role in terrorism. We have also provided them with evidence; now they are aware of the situation. They are ready to give their support to India.”

The MPs also interacted with the Indian diaspora, which, Prasad said, showed great enthusiasm and pride in India’s growing global stature. The visit aimed to forge stronger ties with European partners, especially as the region recalibrates its geopolitical and economic strategies.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said: "We visited France, Italy, Rome, London, Brussels, Denmark, and Germany. We exposed the terrorist activities of Pakistan to the world. Most of the legislators, officials, and diaspora were convinced. We got a very good reception."

German leaders express support for India's right to self-defence

In their meetings, German lawmakers reaffirmed support for India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. They also acknowledged the domestic consensus in India backing the government’s anti-terror strategy, especially in light of Operation Sindoor.

The MPs underlined the importance of rejecting nuclear blackmail and resisting attempts to mask terrorism under geopolitical concerns. Both sides stressed the need for international accountability of state-sponsored terrorism.

As the delegation concluded its diplomatic outreach, officials called the week-long visit timely, effective, and necessary to reinforce India's global message: terrorism will be confronted resolutely — and in partnership with the international community.

