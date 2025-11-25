Ethiopian volcanic ash to clear India by today; cloud now drifting toward China Ash plumes from the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia impacted flight operations in India on Monday.

Ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia have reached India and are now drifting towards China. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these clouds will completely clear from India by 7:30 pm on Tuesday. It should be noted that the ash clouds have affected several flights in India.

According to the IMD, Ethiopia's Haile Gubbi volcano erupted suddenly on Sunday, creating an ash cloud. Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, has travelled thousands of kilometres to India, reaching altitudes between 25,000 and 45,000 feet and affecting Delhi, Rajasthan, and several parts of North India. The plume, travelling at nearly 100–120 km/hour at altitudes above 10 km, contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock.

Ash cloud to clear India by 7.30 pm: IMD

From Ethiopia, these clouds have crossed the Red Sea, moved towards the Arabian Peninsula, and then the Indian subcontinent. The IMD said in a statement, "Upper winds have carried these ash clouds from Ethiopia, across the Red Sea, to Yemen and Oman, and then across the Arabian Sea to western and northern parts of India."

On Tuesday, the ash impact was visible in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that these clouds are now moving toward China and will leave Indian skies by 7:30 pm.

IMD closely monitored satellite imagery

It said the IMD closely monitored satellite imagery, advisories from Volcanic Ash Advisory Centres (VAACs) and dispersion models. Its Met Watch Offices in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata issued ICAO-standard Significant Meteorological Information (SIGMET) warnings to airports.

These advisories included directions to avoid affected airspace and flight levels identified in the VAAC bulletins.

The IMD said continuous monitoring of MET and ash advisories is used for flight planning, including adjustments to routing and fuel calculations based on alternate paths.

Flights over the region may face rerouting, longer flight times or holding patterns, the Met Office added.

