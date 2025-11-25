Ethiopia volcano ash disrupts flights; elderly Indian traveler stranded in Doha for over 24 hours Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the movement of the ash cloud, with further disruptions possible depending on how conditions evolve.

New Delhi:

The eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia has triggered major flight disruptions across several countries, including India. Ash clouds drifting towards western India have forced multiple airlines to alter or cancel operations as a safety precaution. Air India has cancelled 13 flights since Monday.

Passengers responded to Air India's post with concerns, complaints, and questions about alternative travel options. Among them was Bengaluru resident Saswat Biswas, whose grandmother aged in her 70s has been stranded at Hamad International Airport in Doha for more than 24 hours. She was reportedly flying from Doha to Kolkata via Delhi after spending two months with her son and daughter-in-law in Qatar.

Long wait in Doha airport after flight cancellation

According to Biswas as per reports, his grandmother had checked in for the now-cancelled AI 2284 Doha–Delhi flight on Monday evening along with other passengers.“They finally have announced a confirmed flight at 1AM local time tonight (Wednesday). That is 27 hours after the original cancelled flight,” he said.

Air India stated that stranded passengers were being provided hotel accommodation at various airports. However, airline sources clarified that Doha faced a unique issue hotel rooms were unavailable due to an ongoing soccer championship.

"At Doha, as well, passengers were accommodated in the lounge and served all meals and refreshments during this period," airline sources said. But Biswas disputed this, saying his grandmother and uncle were unable to access the lounge because it was full.

“My grandmom is making do at whatever available public seats in Hamad Intl Airport,” he wrote on Instagram Stories, adding that her medicines were in her check-in baggage. The ripple effect of the volcanic ash was felt in India as well. At Delhi airport alone, at least seven international flights were cancelled and more than ten international flights were delayed.

Authorities and airlines continue to monitor the movement of the ash cloud, with further disruptions possible depending on how conditions evolve.