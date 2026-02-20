Estonian President Karis visits Akshardham Temple, highlights shared values of innovation and peace

New Delhi:

Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia, visited Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, accompanied by a prominent delegation from Tallinn. The visit highlighted Estonia and India’s shared focus on cultural exchange, innovation, and digital cooperation.

President Karis was joined by Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to India, Marje Luup, senior officials from the Estonian Presidential Office, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and leaders from Estonia’s digital and AI sectors, including AI-Leap.

“H.E. Alar Karis, President of Estonia, visited Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi on 17 Feb 2026. He offered sentiments for global peace and experienced India’s cultural heritage. The visit underscored shared India–Estonia values of ethical innovation & responsible technology. HH Mahant Swami Maharaj conveyed his appreciation in a personal letter to the President,” X post by Swaminarayan Akshardham official handle read.

Delegation receives traditional welcome

The Estonian delegation received a traditional welcome from Divyamrutidas Swami, Gnanmunidas Swami, and senior temple staff. They offered prayers at the mandir and performed abhishek, seeking blessings for global peace, harmony, and the welfare of all communities. The visitors also enjoyed the temple’s cultural boat ride, which showcased India’s rich spiritual heritage and philosophical contributions.

The visit underscored Estonia and India’s mutual interest in dialogue and ethical development, particularly in the field of digital technology. Officials from Estonia’s Digital and Cyber Diplomacy Department and AI-Leap highlighted the importance of responsible technology and international collaboration.

Mahant Swami Maharaj thanks President Karis

In a personal letter to President Karis, Mahant Swami Maharaj thanked him for the visit, offering prayers for Estonia’s peace, prosperity, and the president’s well-being. He also expressed hope that the friendly relations between Estonia and India continue to grow through mutual understanding and cooperation.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm hospitality, President Karis said, “Thank you for the visit to the temple, and I do hope to come back. It has been very impressive. Let us hope for peace and very good relations between India and Estonia.”

President Karis came to India to attend AI Impact Summit 2026, which is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.