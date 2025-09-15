Engineers' Day 2025: 7 upcoming engineering wonders of India India's upcoming mega engineering projects, spanning expressways, metros, high-speed rail, airports, and bridges, showcase the nation's drive towards world-class infrastructure and a future-ready landscape.

New Delhi:

As India celebrates Engineers’ Day today, the nation also remembers the birth anniversary of Sir M Visvesvaraya, one of India’s most revered engineers and statesmen. Known for his visionary work in civil engineering and public infrastructure, Sir Visvesvaraya laid the foundation for modern India's engineering legacy.

Engineers’ Day is not just a tribute to his memory, but also a celebration of the nation’s continued strides in engineering excellence. From record-breaking bridges to futuristic tunnels and airports, India is currently witnessing a wave of mega infrastructure projects that promise to transform its landscape.

Here are 7 upcoming engineering‑wonders in India — projects that are confirmed, under construction or about to begin — expected to be launched or become operational in the next few years (by 2026‑2028).

Varanasi–Kolkata expressway

The Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway is a greenfield, access-controlled expressway spanning approximately 710 kilometres, set to connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh with Kolkata in West Bengal, passing through the states of Bihar and Jharkhand. Once completed, this ambitious infrastructure project is expected to dramatically reduce travel time between the two major cities—from the current 14–15 hours to just 10–11 hours. The expressway aims to boost trade, logistics, and regional connectivity across eastern India. According to current projections, the project is slated for completion by 2026–27.

Surat metro (Phase I)

The Surat Metro Phase I project comprises two corridors covering a total distance of approximately 40.35 kilometres across Surat, Gujarat. Designed to improve urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion in one of India's fastest-growing cities, the metro system will offer a modern and efficient public transport alternative. Construction is progressing steadily, with the project scheduled for completion and full operation by December 2027.

Jammu metro (Phase 1)

The Jammu Metro is a planned light and rapid transit system in Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir, with Phase 1 covering approximately 23 kilometers across four lines and featuring around 22 to 23 stations. Designed to enhance urban connectivity and provide a reliable public transportation option, the project aims to ease traffic congestion and support the city’s growing population. The metro system is expected to be completed and operational by 2026.

Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase‑I (National highways / economic corridors)

The Bharatmala Pariyojana is a massive road-expansion and corridor development program spanning approximately 34,800 kilometres of highways across India, including key feeder and interstate economic corridors. As of mid-2025, around 17,411 kilometers have been completed, with about 26,425 kilometres awarded for construction. The ambitious Phase I of the project is targeted for completion by 2027–28, aiming to significantly enhance national connectivity and boost economic growth.

Bengaluru‑Hyderabad high‑speed rail corridor

The Bengaluru-Hyderabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is a planned elevated train line stretching approximately 626 kilometres, designed for speeds up to 350 km/h with an operational speed of around 320 km/h. The project aims to drastically reduce travel time between the two major cities and boost economic integration. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is scheduled for completion by March 2026, after which the project will move forward with necessary approvals and land clearance processes.

Bhogapuram airport (Andhra Pradesh)

The Bhogapuram Airport, a new greenfield airport project near Visakhapatnam, is progressing rapidly, with approximately 86% of construction completed as of September 2025. The terminal building is about 79% finished, while access roads are around 68% complete. The airport is expected to be inaugurated by June 2026, promising to enhance regional connectivity and support the growing air traffic demand in the area.

Mumbai's Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (Prabhadevi ROB)

The old Elphinstone Road bridge in Mumbai, which spans the Central and Western Rail tracks, is being rebuilt as a modern double-decker road overbridge featuring both upper and lower decks. With the full design finalised, demolition of the existing structure is set to begin by the end of 2025. The new bridge is expected to be completed and operational by 2027, significantly improving traffic flow in the area.

A future built by engineers

These projects reflect India's bold vision and engineering talent, as the country prepares for a future-ready infrastructure ecosystem. On this Engineers' Day, these upcoming landmarks serve as powerful reminders of the role engineers play in shaping nations and improving lives.

As Sir M. Visvesvaraya once said, “Engineers are not mere technicians and mechanics; they are also the creators of civilisation.”