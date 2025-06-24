Engineer's love turns to vengeance, sends 21 bomb threats to frame man she loved, arrested A Chennai-based robotics engineer, Rene Joshilda, was arrested for sending 21 bomb threat emails across 12 states to frame a man who rejected her love. Using advanced cyber tactics, her plan unraveled due to a single digital misstep.

New Delhi:

A 30-year-old robotics engineer's one-sided affection took a dangerous turn as she allegedly orchestrated a nationwide bomb threat hoax to frame the man she loved. The accused, Rene Joshilda, a senior consultant at a top MNC in Chennai, was arrested by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police after a complex, months-long investigation involving multiple states and digital forensics.

Unreturned love turns dark

According to police, Rene developed feelings for Divij Prabhakar, a colleague she met during a project in Bengaluru. Despite her deep affection, Prabhakar never reciprocated. When he married someone else earlier this year, Rene’s heartbreak allegedly turned into a desire for revenge.

In an elaborate and disturbing plan, she created fake email addresses — many in the name of Prabhakar himself — to send bomb threat emails to public institutions, aiming to implicate him.

Bomb threats trigger nationwide panic

Between June 3 and mid-June 2025, Joshilda sent at least 21 emails targeting major institutions in Gujarat, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, Geneva Liberal School, and BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. Similar threats were emailed to locations in 11 other states including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Rajasthan — many timed to coincide with religious events or VIP visits.

One mail read: “Bomb successfully planted in Narendra Modi Stadium. Save the stadium if you can.”

In another, sent after the Air India AI-171 crash that killed over 270 people, she falsely claimed responsibility: “Now you know we are not playing… We crashed the Air India plane with our former CM.”

Technical expertise meets a crucial mistake

Police say Joshilda’s actions were sophisticated. Using virtual numbers, VPNs, and the dark web, she carefully concealed her digital footprint. She used the Tor browser for anonymity and kept her identity under wraps for months.

But one small mistake proved costly.

“She accessed both her real and fake email accounts from the same device once. That one careless login linked her IP address to the hoax mails,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sharad Singhal.

A web of deceit unravelled

Ahmedabad police, with help from cyber units across India, finally traced and arrested Joshilda from her home in Chennai. Devices and digital records seized from her residence provided damning evidence.

“We’ve uncovered a meticulously planned case of cyber sabotage driven by personal vengeance,” Singhal said, calling it one of the most complex hoax threat cases in recent years.

Joshilda remains in custody as further investigation continues.