Engineer's Day: Who conferred the title 'Sir' to M Visvesvaraya in 1915 for his outstanding engineering work? On September 15, Engineer's Day is celebrated in honour of Sir M Visvesvaraya - India’s legendary engineer. He was conferred the title of 'Sir' by King George V in 1915 for his extraordinary engineering contributions. His legacy continues to inspire India's engineers even today.

Every year on September 15, India celebrates Engineer's Day to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya -- one of the greatest engineering minds the country has ever produced. The day marks his birth anniversary and is observed nationwide to acknowledge his remarkable contributions to engineering, innovation and nation-building. From building dams to designing irrigation systems, Visvesvaraya's pioneering work has left a lasting impact on India's infrastructure. Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli village of the erstwhile Mysore state, now in Karnataka. A distinguished civil engineer, scholar and statesman, he went on to become the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1918. Owing to his visionary reforms and development works, he earned the title of the "Father of Modern Mysore State".

The honour of 'Sir' in 1915

One of his landmark contributions was the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore, where he served as the chief engineer. He was also the chief designer of Hyderabad's flood protection system - a project that showcased his brilliance in water management and urban planning. In recognition of his outstanding engineering achievements and dedicated service to the nation, King George V of Britain conferred the title of 'Sir' on M Visvesvaraya in 1915. This knighthood was a historic moment that acknowledged his visionary contributions in the field of engineering which included the design of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysuru and his efforts in modernising water management systems.

Bharat Ratna in 1955

Later, in 1955, the Government of India honoured him with the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award. Sir MV's engineering genius extended beyond large-scale projects. He is credited with designing and patenting the automatic weir floodgates, which were first installed at the Khadakwasla reservoir in Pune in 1903. His career also took him to the Public Works Department (PWD) of Bombay where he was engaged in the construction of roads, maintenance of public buildings and planning of key towns. With a career marked by innovation, dedication and public service, Sir MV's legacy continues to inspire engineers and nation-builders across generations.

When is World Engineering Day celebrated?

India marks Engineers' Day on September 15, while the UNESCO-recognised World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is celebrated globally on March 4 each year. This international observance emphasises the role of engineers in advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In 2025. The theme of World Engineering Day was ‘Engineering solutions for a sustainable world’, emphasising the importance of innovations that not only advance technology but also ensure environmental balance and long-term sustainability.

