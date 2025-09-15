Engineer's Day 2025: 9 lesser-known and unique facts about Sir M Visvesvaray National Engineer’s Day in India was first observed in 1968, after the demise of Sir MV in 1962. The entire purpose of this celebration was to commemorate the rich legacy and contributions of the country's foremost engineer.

Engineer’s Day is observed in India on September 15 to commemorate the birth of the first engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is known as the Father of Engineering. This day is also observed to recognise all the civil engineers for their contributions to the nation's development.

Who is M Visvesvaraya?

M Visvesvaraya is regarded as the first civil engineer, administrator, and statesman of the country who served as the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. Born on 15 September 1861 in Mysore (now Karnataka), he was the most popular figure in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Also known as the ‘maker of modern Mysore’ because of his exemplary contribution to engineering and planning, he was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his contribution to the Kingdom of Mysore and the Republic of India.

9 lesser-known facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya