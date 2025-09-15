Engineer's Day 2025: 9 lesser-known and unique facts about Sir M Visvesvaray

Engineer’s Day is observed in India on September 15 to commemorate the birth of the first engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is known as the Father of Engineering. This day is also observed to recognise all the civil engineers for their contributions to the nation's development.
It should be noted that the National Engineer’s Day in India was first observed in 1968, after the demise of Sir MV in 1962. The entire purpose of this celebration was to commemorate the rich legacy and contributions of the country's foremost engineer.
Who is M Visvesvaraya?
M Visvesvaraya is regarded as the first civil engineer, administrator, and statesman of the country who served as the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. Born on 15 September 1861 in Mysore (now Karnataka), he was the most popular figure in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.
Also known as the ‘maker of modern Mysore’ because of his exemplary contribution to engineering and planning, he was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna in 1955 for his contribution to the Kingdom of Mysore and the Republic of India.
9 lesser-known facts about Sir M Visvesvaraya
- Born on September 15, 1861 in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya lost his father at the age of 15.
- M Visvesvaraya completed his education in Chikkaballapur and then he shifted to Bangalore for his higher studies. Later, he joined the Science College in Pune to study Engineering and was ranked first in the LCE and the FCE Examinations in 1883.
- After completion of his studies, he was offered a job as Assistant Engineer at Nasik. He successfully implemented various projects as an engineer and was the brain behind the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Mysore.
- One irrigation project with water floodgates was installed by him at the Khadakvasla reservoir near Pune. The project was done to boost the food supply level and storage to the highest levels called as 'block system' in 1903.
- M Visvesvaraya was appointed as the Dewan by the Maharaja of Mysore in 1012 and worked persistently for the overall development of the state.
- While he worked as Dewan, several industries were established by him including the Sandal Oil Factory, the Soap Factory, the Metals Factory, the Chrome Tanning Factory, and therefore the Bhadravati Iron and Steel Works.
- Visvesvaraya helped in founding the Government Engineering College at Bangalore in 1917, and was later named the Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in his honour.
- He was knighted as the Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire (KCIE) by the British for his work and contribution to society in 1915.
- He was awarded by the Government of India with India's highest honour 'Bharat Ratna' in 1955 for his persistent work in the fields of engineering and education.