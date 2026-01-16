Enforcement Directorate claims Mehul Choksi's son also involved in money laundering Rohan Choksi’s name does not appear in any FIR or charge sheet so far. Mehul Choksi fled India in 2017 and is accused of causing a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab National Bank.

New Delhi:

In the money laundering case against fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has for the first time claimed that his son, Rohan Choksi, was also actively involved in the offence. This claim was made before the Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property (ATFP) in Delhi.

According to sources, Rohan Choksi had filed an appeal against the attachment of a Mumbai-based property, which was attached by the ED in 2018. Rohan argued that the property belonged to his family trust and was purchased in 1994.

However, the ED told the tribunal that the property was transferred by Mehul Choksi to his son in 2013, allegedly to safeguard assets in anticipation of the fraud coming to light.

The ED stated that evidence indicates Rohan Choksi’s involvement in the money laundering process.

Notably, Rohan Choksi’s name does not appear in any FIR or charge sheet so far.

Mehul Choksi fled India in 2017 and is accused of causing a loss of thousands of crores of rupees to Punjab National Bank. He is currently lodged in a jail in Belgium and extradition proceedings initiated by India are underway against him.