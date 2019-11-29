Employees of Odisha hotel record obscene video of girl, blackmail her for ransom

Representational Image

Two employees of a hotel in Bhubaneswar were arrested on the charges of recording an obscene video of a girl and blackmailing her for ransom, police said on Friday.

The accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from the victim threatening to make the video viral.

Acting on the complaint of the girl, Nayapalli police raided Arya Residency hotel located at IRC Village on Thursday.

The girl said that she had come to the hotel to celebrate a birthday party on November 5.

However, after a couple of days, she started receiving phone calls from a person, who claimed to have recorded a video in a compromising position and threatened to make it viral if she does not give Rs 50,000 cash.

Additional DCP Raj Kishore Paikray said two hotel staff have been arrested in this connection following the complaint of the girl.