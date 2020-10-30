Protest against French President Emmanuel Macron in Bhopal: Shivraj govt registers case against demonstrators

Image Source : AP In Madhya Pradesh, the state Government has taken a strong stand against those who demonstrated against French President Emmanuel Macron in Bhopal.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state Government has taken a strong stand against those who demonstrated against French President Emmanuel Macron in Bhopal. A case was registered against the demonstrators on Friday. The Muslim community in Bhopal led by Congress MLA Arif Masood had on Thursday demonstrated against French President Emmanuel Macron at Bhopal's Iqbal Maidan. Thousands of people turned up for the demonstration.

Reacting sharply to the demonstration, Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace. "We will deal with those who disturb its peace with strictness. In this case, action is being taken by registering a case under section 188 of the IPC. No culprit will be spared, whoever it is."

Government sources say the instructions on social distancing were not adhered to during the demonstration. Those who took part in the demonstration neither wore masks nor took care of social distancing.

