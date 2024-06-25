'Dark chapter': BJP leaders remember emergency era, vow to safeguard democracy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: PM Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, BJP leaders including President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, and others took to social media to reflect on this "dark chapter" in Indian democracy.

BJP's nationwide programme

The BJP announced plans for a nationwide programme commemorating the 21 months of Emergency, describing it as a severe assault on democratic principles.

Strong criticism of Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Congress for what he called "murdering democracy" during the Emergency, accusing them of suspending citizens' rights, imposing media censorship, and altering the Constitution to consolidate power.

Tribute to resistance and struggle

Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar highlighted the courage of those who resisted the Emergency, emphasising the collective effort to protect and preserve democracy against authoritarian rule.

Prime Minister Modi's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelled the Emergency as a stain on India's Constitution and urged the nation to remain vigilant against any threats to democracy. He praised those who fought against the Emergency and vowed to uphold constitutional values.

The BJP's commemoration underscored a firm stance against any erosion of democratic principles, emphasising the importance of safeguarding India's democratic traditions.

