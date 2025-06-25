PM Modi on 50 years of Emergency: 'No Indian will ever forget how spirit of Constitution was violated' On June 25, 1975, the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, jailing opposition leaders and dissidents, and affecting press censorship.

Calling it one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (June 25), marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, said that no Indian will ever forget how the spirit of the Constitution was violated and the voice of Parliament muzzled.

'Darkest chapters in India's democratic history'

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi noted that on this day in 1975, the values enshrined in the Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights suspended, press freedom extinguished and a large number of political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens jailed.

"Today marks fifty years since one of the darkest chapters in India's democratic history, the imposition of the Emergency. The people of India mark this day as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished, and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed," he said.

Slamming the then Congress government-led by former PM Indira Gandhi for "placing democracy under arrest", the Prime Minister said, "No Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled and attempts were made to control the courts. The 42nd Amendment is a prime example of their shenanigans."

He added that the poor, marginalised and downtrodden were particularly targeted, including their dignity insulted."

PM Modi hails people 'who stood firm in the fight against the Emergency'

Saluting every person who stood firm in the fight against the Emergency, the Prime Minister said these were the people from all over India, from all walks of life, from diverse ideologies who worked closely with each other with one aim: to protect India’s democratic fabric and to preserve the ideals for which freedom fighters devoted their lives. "It was their collective struggle that ensured that the then Congress Government had to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they badly lost," he said.

"We also reiterate our commitment to strengthening the principles in our Constitution and working together to realise our vision of a Viksit Bharat. May we scale new heights of progress and fulfil the dreams of the poor and downtrodden," Modi said.

Amit Shah to launch book "The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader"

PM Modi also announced a book that chronicles his experience during those years and how they shaped his journey as a leader. 'The Emergency Diaries', presented by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, relies on first-person accounts of associates who worked with him back then, and other archival material. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the book "The Emergency Diaries - Years that Forged a Leader" later this evening. The book features a special foreword by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

About Emergency

The Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, by then President Fakhrudin Ali Ahmed, and the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government lasted until March 21, 1977. It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial, and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics, and civil society.

In June 2024, the Modi government declared that 25 June would be commemorated as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day) through an official gazette notification. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the most brutal assault on the Indian Constitution post-independence.

