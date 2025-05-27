Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, to visit Ayodhya’s Ram temple during India tour in June Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, will visit India from June 1 to 6, during which he will pray at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and attend multiple business events. Now a member of Servotech Power Systems’ Global Advisory Board, Musk will meet Indian policymakers and industry leaders.

New Delhi:

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is set to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya during his five-day tour of India in June, according to industry sources. His itinerary also includes a series of high-level business meetings aimed at promoting India’s growing footprint in green technology and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Errol Musk, who recently joined the Global Advisory Board of Indian firm Servotech Power Systems, will arrive in New Delhi on June 1 and leave for South Africa on June 6. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet with policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and senior government officials at a company event on June 2.

As part of his engagement with Servotech, Musk will tour the company’s solar and EV charger manufacturing facility in Safiabad, Haryana, where several state ministers and bureaucrats are expected to join. Servotech has also planned a large-scale tree plantation drive on June 5, World Environment Day, to underscore its commitment to sustainability.

Musk will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya during the trip, where he will offer prayers and seek blessings from Ram Lalla, the sources said. The visit is being seen as a gesture of his appreciation for India’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

On May 5, Servotech announced Errol Musk’s induction into its advisory board, highlighting his expertise in technology, infrastructure, and sustainable development. As part of his role, Musk will provide strategic guidance to the company’s leadership and engage in government and investor roundtable discussions during his stay in India.

(With PTI inputs)