Excited to work in India: Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on election victory

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI Elon Musk calls on PM Modi

Following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing an absolute majority in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi on June 7.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk sent congratulatory greetings to the Indian Prime Minister for securing the mandate for the record third term in the recently concluded 'world's largest democratic elections'.

He said, 'Congratulations, Narendra Modi, on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! I look forward to my companies doing exciting work in India."

Significantly, the statement by Elon Musk comes amid the increased talks over 'Tesla' along with Starlink making its way into the Indian market soon. Earlier, a meeting had also been scheduled between Elon Musk and PM Modi, where the latter was likely to make an announcement on plans to invest and open a new factory in the country. However, owing to very heavy Tesla obligations, the Tesla CEO could not make up his visit to India.

Confirming the delay in the trip, the billionaire executive said in a statement posted on X, "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year."

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier in June 2023 too, Elon Musk hinted at Tesla entering the Indian market soon after holding a meeting with PM Modi during his visit to New York.

Replying to the question about Tesla exploring Indian market opportunities, he said, "I would like to thank the prime minister for his support, and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not-so-distant future."

"We would not want to jump the gun on the announcement, but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India," the Tesla CEO said.

Further, in a separate video statement, he also lauded PM Modi, saying he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investments in India."

"I am a fan of Modi," he added.

READ MORE | SpaceX successfully launched its fourth test flight: Details here​

READ MORE | Musk ensures 'porn-free' mode on X platform: Details