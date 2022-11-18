Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Bombay High Court grants bail to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: In the latest development to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, the Bombay Hogh Cout on Friday granted bail to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde.

However, the high court stayed its order for a week so that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the prosecuting agency, can move to the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

The order was given after the NIA requested a one-week extension of the court's order so that it could file an appeal with the Supreme Court. This also means that Teltumbde will not be released from jail for one week.

Teltumbde lodged in jail since April 2020

73-year-old Teltumbde, who has been imprisoned since his arrest in the case in April 2020, successfully petitioned for bail before a division bench of Justices AS Gadkari and MN Jadhav. He was granted bail by the court on a surety of Rs one lakh.

Teltumbde, who is presently lodged at the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, had moved the high court last year after a special court refused to grant him bail.

Anand Teltumbde denies the allegation against him

In his plea, Teltumbde had claimed that he was never present at the Elgar Parishad event held in Pune On December 31, 2017, nor made any provocative speeches.

The prosecution's case is that provocative and inflammatory speeches were made at the event that was allegedly backed by the banned terror outfit CPI (Maoist), which later led to violence at Koregaon Bhima village near Pune.

Teltumbde is the third accused in the case to be granted bail. Poet Varavara Rao is out on medical bail and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is out on regular bail.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows activist Navlakha's request to be placed under house arrest

Latest India News