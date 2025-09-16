Elgar Parishad case: SC grants interim bail for six weeks to key accused on medical grounds A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing Raut's petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds. The order came from a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma while hearing Raut's petition against his incarceration despite being granted bail earlier by the Bombay High Court. Senior advocate CU Singh, appearing for Raut, submitted before the bench that his client was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and required specialised treatment. Taking note of this, the bench observed, "The applicant is seeking interim bail on medical grounds coupled with the fact that he was actually granted bail (by Bombay High Court), we are inclined to grant medical bail for a period of six weeks."

High Court's earlier order

The Bombay High Court had allowed Raut's bail plea but stayed its own order for one week at the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Later, the Supreme Court extended the stay on his release until the matter was heard. Raut's counsel argued that the activist could not receive adequate treatment in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he was being examined. The Supreme Court noted the need for better medical care and granted him temporary relief.

Background of the case

It is to be noted here that Mahesh Raut is among several activists and cultural workers arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case. The Elgar Parishad conclave was organised in December 2017 at Pune's Shaniwarwada fort, where investigators alleged provocative speeches led to violence at Koregaon-Bhima on January 1, 2018.

Another accused, cultural activist Sagar Gorkhe alias Jagtap was arrested in September 2020 on charges of raising provocative slogans at the event along with other Kabir Kala Manch members. He continues to remain in jail. The bench is also expected to hear the bail plea of activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in 2020 in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

(With inputs from PTI)

