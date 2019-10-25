Video | Elephant runs into dense forest after being rescued from well

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE Forest officials rescue elephant in Odisha

An elephant, which had fallen into a well in Odisha's Sundergarh district was rescued by locals of the area on Thursday. The incident was reported from Birtola village under Badgaon Forest Range in the district. A video of the elephant's rescue was posted on social media. In the video of the rescue operation, the villagers can be heard cheering for the forest officials after the elephant came out of the muddy well and walked into the dense forest.

#WATCH Odisha: Forest officials & locals rescue an elephant which had fallen into a well, near Birtula village of Sundargarh district. (24.10.19) pic.twitter.com/Z0w2WMSQY4 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

A team of forest officials had reached the spot soon after receiving a call about the incident.

A herd of elephants had strayed into the village in search of food on Wednesday night. While coming back, one of the tuskers fell into the mud-filled well and was stuck in it for hours.

Next day in the morning, when villagers spotted the elephant, they called forest officials from Badgaon, who reached the spot with fire personnel.

It took them around five hours to get the tusker out of the muddy well.

Also Read | Six elephants drown, 2 rescued in Thai national park

Also Read | Man dies after being attacked by elephants in Odisha