Video | Elephant runs into dense forest after being rescued from well

A herd of elephants had strayed into the village in search of food on Wednesday night. While coming back, one of the tuskers fell into the mud-filled well and was stuck in it for hours.

October 25, 2019
Forest officials rescue elephant in Odisha

An elephant, which had fallen into a well in Odisha's Sundergarh district was rescued by locals of the area on Thursday. The incident was reported from Birtola village under Badgaon Forest Range in the district. A video of the elephant's rescue was posted on social media. In the video of the rescue operation, the villagers can be heard cheering for the forest officials after the elephant came out of the muddy well and walked into the dense forest.

A team of forest officials had reached the spot soon after receiving a call about the incident. 

Next day in the morning, when villagers spotted the elephant, they called forest officials from Badgaon, who reached the spot with fire personnel.

It took them around five hours to get the tusker out of the muddy well.

