Electrocution claims life of a 17-year-old boy during Mumbai downpour A tragic electrocution in Mumbai claimed life of a 17-year-old during Mumbai downpour.

Mumbai:

A 17-year-old boy lost his life after coming into contact with a live high-tension wire in Mumbai’s Bhandup area. The incident, which was captured on CCTV comes at a time when the state of Maharashtra is witnessing heavy flooding and infrastructure issues caused by relentless rains.The victim, identified as Deepak Pillai, was on his way home via LBS Marg in Bhandup when tragedy struck.

According to eyewitnesses, a live wire was exposed near an electric meter box, presumably due to rain-related damage. Deepak, who had headphones on and was reportedly listening to loud music, could not hear the warnings from bystanders urging him to step aside.

“He had earphones in, and we were shouting at him to stop,” said Dinesh Jain, a local shopkeeper who witnessed the incident. “But he didn’t hear us. He stepped directly onto the wire and collapsed immediately. It was terrifying.”

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the exposed wiring, and questions are being raised about the safety of electrical infrastructure during the monsoon season. Residents claim the area had reported faulty wiring multiple times to the power department, but no action was taken.

Mumbai reels under heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Mumbai on Tuesday, warning of intense rainfall. The city witnessed widespread flooding, bringing traffic to a standstill and disrupting local train services on the Central Railway’s main and harbour lines. Several low-lying areas, including Ambedkar Nagar near the swollen Mithi River, were inundated.

Flight operations were delayed, and schools, colleges, and government offices remained closed. Even the Bombay High Court wrapped up proceedings early, functioning only till 12:30 PM.

Rainfall recorded between August 19 and 20 included:

Vikhroli: 223.5 mm

Santacruz: 206.6 mm

Byculla: 184.0 mm

Juhu: 148.5 mm

Relief likely from Thursday

While the city grapples with the aftermath of the storm, the IMD has forecast a reduction in rainfall intensity from Thursday onward. However, districts like Raigad and the ghats of Pune remain on red alert. Meanwhile, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg continue to be under orange alert. The municipal corporation has urged citizens to avoid waterlogged areas.