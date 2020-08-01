Image Source : PIXABAY Man receives electricity bill worth Rs 6.67 lakh. This is what he does next

A resident of B Veerababu, Hyderabad could not, in his wildest dreams, have imagined that he would get an electricity bill worth Rs 6.67 lakh from a monthly average of about Rs 1,000. In his house in Amberpet he received an electricity bill of Rs 6.67 lakh for the last four months combined.

"A few days ago, I received an electric bill of ₹6.67 lakh for my house in Amberpet. I immediately approached the electricity department office to verify my bill but they did not respond to my query. Later, I made a video, which went viral," he said.

The man said that his usual electricity bills were in the range of Rs 800 to Rs 1,100. He said that for the past few months no official came to his place to note down his readings.

As the video went viral, the electricity department officials visited the man and changed his meter.

