Sambalpur Election Results 2024: Dharmendra Pradhan leading with margin of 4997 votes

Sambalpur Election Results 2024: Sambalpur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. The state has 21 parliamentary seats. The Sambalpur seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Chhendipada, Athamallik. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). ELECTION COVERAGE

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Sambalpur constituency in Odisha went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25 along with the other five Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 58 constituencies of 8 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the sixth phase.

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 79.50 per cent was recorded in the Sambalpur Constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout

Athamallik: 85.69%

Chhendipada:84.36%

Deogarh: 78.17%

Kuchinda: 82.88%

Rairakhol:79.42%

Rengali: 82.19

Sambalpur: 63.69

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The results of the Sambalpur constituency in Odisha will be out on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJP) are the main parties in the constituency.BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Congress leader Nagendra Kumar Pradhan and Pranab Prakash Das of the BJD were the main candidates in Sambalpur constituency of Odisha.

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Elections 2014 and 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Nitesh Ganga Deb from BJP won the seat with a margin of 9,162 votes. Nitesh Ganga Deb was polled 473,770 votes with a vote share of 42.00 per cent and defeated Nalini Kanta Pradhan from BJD who got 464,608 votes (41.24 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Nagendra Kumar Pradhan from BJD won the seat and was polled 358,618 votes with a vote share of 36.42 per cent. BJP candidate Suresh Pujari got 328,042 votes (33.31 per cent) and was the runner-up.Nagendra Kumar Pradhan defeated Suresh Pujari by a margin of 30,576 votes.