Election Commission to conduct SIR in West Bengal? Know what CEC Gyanesh Kumar said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will decide on conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states "at an appropriate time.”

New Delhi:

Responding to questions at a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed the possibility of conducting a fresh Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in West Bengal. “We three (election) commissioners will decide at an appropriate time and take a decision on when to conduct SIR in West Bengal or other states,” Kumar said.

The ECI had earlier released archival data from Bengal’s 2002 SIR, covering 11 of 23 districts. The move came amid public debate following the launch of the SIR in poll-bound Bihar. The Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has opposed any new SIR exercise in the state.

In a sharp rebuke, Banerjee had claimed that the process is a "backdoor attempt" to introduce NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Bengal. Speaking at an administrative meeting in Birbhum last month, she said, “The ECI takes over only after the poll dates are announced. Until then, the administration lies with the state government. BLOs are state government employees do not harass anyone.”

Banerjee also vowed that she would not allow any SIR to take place in Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

CEC on Bihar SIR: ‘Allegations baseless, transparency intact’

While maintaining silence on Bengal’s SIR timeline, the Election Commission strongly defended its ongoing SIR exercise in Bihar. “It is an insult to the Indian Constitution if election petitions are not filed within 45 days but allegations of vote chori (vote theft) are raised publicly,” said Kumar.

He called accusations of vote manipulation, double voting, and targeted deletions "baseless" and said the entire process is being carried out with full transparency.

Key Features of the Bihar SIR Process:

1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by political parties are involved. Draft voter lists are signed and verified by party representatives at the booth level. Over 28,000 claims and objections have been filed by voters. Voter verification includes video testimonials and local-level oversight.

“The doors of the Election Commission are open for all. No party is discriminated against,” Kumar said.

Rahul Gandhi's allegations on EC

Hours before the EC’s statement, Rahul Gandhi launched his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Sasaram, Bihar, framing the exercise as a mass movement to safeguard electoral democracy. “The whole country now knows that the Election Commission is stealing elections in collusion with the BJP,” Gandhi said. “We won’t let them get away with this.”

The 1,300-km yatra, part of the INDIA bloc’s broader campaign, is aimed at highlighting alleged irregularities in the SIR process and mobilising public sentiment ahead of the upcoming elections.