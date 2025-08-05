EC suspends four Bengal registration officials, orders FIRs for lapses in electoral rolls preparation The EC also ordered that FIRs be lodged against the four and the casual Data Entry Operator Surojit Halder on charge of violating the policy of data security while sharing their login credentials of the Electoral Registration database to unauthorised persons.

Kolkata:

The Election Commission on Tuesday suspended four government officers and a casual worker in West Bengal for allegedly failing to discharge their duties and committing serious lapses during the preparation of electoral rolls in two districts. As per details, the poll body has also directed that FIRs be registered against all five individuals involved. According to the EC, two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), two Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and a data entry operator were found guilty of dereliction of duty and violation of data security protocols. The lapses were reported in the Baruipur Purba constituency of South 24 Parganas and the Moyna constituency in Purba Medinipur district.

Officials suspended, disciplinary action begins

The officials suspended with immediate effect include Debottam Dutta Choudhury and Tathagata Mondal from Baruipur Purba, and Biplab Sarkar and Sudipta Das from Moyna. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against all four for failing to comply with the directives of the Election Commission. The Commission further ordered that FIRs be filed not just against these four officers but also against Surojit Halder, a casual Data Entry Operator. Halder is accused of compromising the security of the Electoral Registration database by sharing his login credentials with unauthorised individuals.

BJP alleges political pressure involved

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya reacted sharply to the incident, alleging that these lapses were intentional and carried out under pressure from the ruling Trinamool Congress. He claimed the electoral rolls were being manipulated to serve political interests. In a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, EC secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra said, "I am to state that the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, has forwarded a report, informing about the wrongful addition of names in the electoral rolls by EROs and AEROs of Baruipur Purba and Moyna assembly constituencies."

EC cites legal provisions for disciplinary action

In a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the EC said the suspended officials were guilty of indulging in electoral malpractices in the process of preparation of electoral rolls. The letter said that, according to the Representation of People's Act, officers employed in connection with the preparation, revision, and correction of the electoral rolls shall be deemed to be on deputation to the EC for the period during which they are so employed. The EC stipulated the kind of disciplinary action to be initiated for the officials having committed any impropriety in connection with preparation, revision, or correction of an electoral roll or the inclusion or exclusion of any entry in or from that roll. For any such action or omission in breach of official duty, "an official shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three months but which may extend to two years and with fine," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

