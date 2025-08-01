Election Commission rejects Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, calls them 'baseless and irresponsible' Election Commission rejects RaThe Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations made every day and, despite the repeated threats, urges all election officials who are working fairly and transparently to disregard, the apex poll body said in a statement.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday firmly rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s serious accusations of widespread voter fraud, labelling them as "baseless" and "irresponsible."

Responding to Gandhi's statements, the Commission said, "The Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations made every day and, despite the repeated threats, urges all election officials who are working fairly and transparently to disregard such irresponsible remarks."

Rahul Gandhi, who currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier alleged that the ECI was directly involved in facilitating vote theft. Citing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process recently conducted in Bihar, he claimed that the Commission's actions were designed to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Votes are being stolen. We have clear and irrefutable proof that the Election Commission is complicit in this vote theft. I’m not making this claim lightly. We have 100 percent evidence. And once we make it public, the whole country will see how the Election Commission is enabling vote theft, and who are they doing it for? The BJP," Gandhi told reporters.