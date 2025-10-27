The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference shortly, likely to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list, an exercise which was recently concluded in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place next month. The poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are scheduled to go to the polls next year.