Election Commission press conference LIVE: The poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are scheduled to go to polls next year.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi Image Source : X/@ECISVEEP
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

 The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference shortly, likely to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list, an exercise which was recently concluded in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place next month. The poll authority is likely to announce the first phase of SIR in which 10 to 15 states will be covered, including those going to Assembly polls in 2026. Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are scheduled to go to the polls next year.

 

 

 

 

Live updates :Election Commission Press Conference

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What is the objective of SIR exercise?

    A key goal of the SIR is to verify voters' places of birth and identify illegal foreign migrants from electoral rolls. The exercise has gained urgency amid ongoing crackdowns in several states against undocumented migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

  • 3:22 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Previous SIR exercises and preparation

    The EC has already conducted two meetings with state Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to finalise the SIR rollout. Several states have made voter lists from prior revisions available online. For instance, Delhi's last SIR was in 2008, while Uttarakhand's dates back to 2006. Most states conducted their previous SIRs between 2002 and 2004, providing baseline data for the current mapping of electors against historical records.

  • 3:22 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    First phase focuses on poll-bound states

    According to sources, the initial phase of the SIR will prioritise states preparing for next year's Assembly elections, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. “The EC will defer revisions in states where local body elections are ongoing or imminent, as poll machinery is fully engaged,” officials said. Bihar, which recently completed its voter list update, has published the final list containing nearly 7.42 crore voters as of September 30. The state will hold Assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

  • 3:22 PM (IST)Oct 27, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters' list at 4:15 pm

    The Election Commission is likely to announce pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list on Monday evening.

