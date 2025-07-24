Election Commission on Bihar voter list revision: 'How can we allow some people to cast fake votes' The statement from the election commission comes amid criticism from opposition parties, accusing the election commission and the Centre of deliberately timing the voter list revision to disenfranchise specific voter groups ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a strong defence of the Centre-backed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls, dismissing opposition allegations of voter suppression.

"The Constitution of India is the mother of India's democracy. Fearing these things, the Election Commission, being misled by such people, pave the way for such people to cast fake votes in the name of dead voters, permanently migrated voters, voters who have cast their votes in two places, fake voters or foreign voters, first in Bihar, then in the whole country," the election commission said.

“Isn't the authentic voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation stone for fair elections and a strong democracy? On these questions, sometime or the other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies. And perhaps the most appropriate time for this essential thinking for all of you has now arrived in India," the EC said.

The statement from the election commission comes amid criticism from opposition parties, accusing the election commission and the Centre of deliberately timing the voter list revision to disenfranchise specific voter groups ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

As per the data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday, 56 lakh names have been marked for deletion from Bihar's voter rolls. According to the data, 56 lakh names include 20 lakh dead voters, 28 lakh who have moved permanently to another state, 7 lakh individuals registered in more than one location and 1 lakh uncontactable voters.

In addition, 15 lakh people failed to return voter verification forms distributed during the ongoing process, placing them at risk of being excluded from the final roll.