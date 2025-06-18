Election Commission launches 15-day SOP for faster voter ID card delivery The poll authority said that the new system will ensure real-time tracking of each stage right from the EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer till the delivery of the card to the elector through the Department of Posts.

New Delhi:

In a major step to enhance voter convenience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Wednesday (June 18) that ensures the delivery of Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) within 15 days of any update in the electoral rolls. This applies to both newly enrolled voters and existing electors who update their details.

EPICs to be delivered within 15 days of roll updates, real-time tracking and SMS alerts

The newly introduced system includes real-time tracking of EPICs, starting from the moment the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) generates the card, all the way through to its delivery via the Department of Posts (DoP). Electors will be notified of each step through SMS alerts, ensuring transparency and improved service communication.

Powered by ECINet platform

To support this initiative, the ECI has launched a dedicated IT module on its ECINet platform. This platform will replace and streamline the existing EPIC issuance process, incorporating the Application Programming Interface (API) of the DoP for seamless and efficient card delivery.

Improved service delivery and data security

The new SOP is part of ECI’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at enhancing electoral service delivery while safeguarding data security. The re-engineered workflow reflects the Commission’s commitment to innovation and citizen-centric governance.

Continuation of recent reforms

This move follows a series of recent initiatives launched over the past four months by the Commission to improve the electoral experience for citizens. Under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, the ECI continues to modernise voter services in alignment with evolving citizen expectations.