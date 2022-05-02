Follow us on Image Source : PTI EC issues notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over grant of mining lease

The Election Commission has sent a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over a mining lease granted in his name in alleged violation of Section 9A of the Representation of Peoples' Act 1951, an official said on Monday.

The poll panel sought to know why no action should be initiated against him for having the mine lease issued in his favor, he said.

Section 9A of the Representation of People's Act primarily deals with the disqualification of government contracts.

Jharkhand’s ruling JMM and opposition BJP have been locking horns over Soren flouting office-of-profit norms due to the mining lease being in his name.

Soren was in New Delhi recently, amid speculations of the chief minister working out legalities in the national capital. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has maintained that no rules were violated and the allocation of land for mining was canceled.

