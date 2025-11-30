Election Commission extends SIR deadline in all states, draft electoral list to be out on December 16 The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by one week across 12 States and Union Territories, providing voters extra time to verify and update their details in the electoral rolls before the forthcoming elections. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7.

Here's the revised schedule for the ongoing SIR

S.No. Activities Schedule 1. Enumeration Period By December 11, 2025 (Thursday) 2. Rationalization/Re-arrangement of polling stations By December 11, 2025 (Thursday) 3. Updation of Control Table and Preparation of draft roll December 12, 2025 (Friday) to December 15, 2025 (Monday) 4. Publication of draft electoral roll On December 16, 2025 (Tuesday) 5. Period for filing claims & objections December 16, 2025 (Tuesday) to January 15, 2026 (Thursday) 6. Notice Phase (Issuance, hearing & verification); decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections to be done concurrently by the EROs December 16, 2025 (Tuesday) to February 7, 2026 (Saturday) 7. Checking of health parameters of electoral rolls and obtaining Commission’s permission for final publication. By February 10, 2026 (Tuesday) 8. Final Publication of Electoral Roll On February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

