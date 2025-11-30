Election Commission doubles remuneration of BLOs, hikes pay for supervisors The move comes amid reports of several BLOs committing suicide or dying under unnatural circumstances during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has doubled the remuneration of Booth Level Officers in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls from Rs 6000 to Rs 12000 per election cycle and also enhanced the remuneration of BLO supervisor, whose remuneration has been raised from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

EC introduces honorarium to EROs, AEROs

The poll body also decided to introduce honorarium for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

Designation Existing since 2015 Revised Booth Level Officer (BLO) Rs 6000 Rs 12000 Incentive to BLO for revision of electoral roll Rs 1000 Rs 2000 BLO Supervisor Rs 12000 Rs 18000 AERO Nil Rs 25000 ERO Nil Rs 30000

"Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The electoral roll machinery, consisting of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), BLO Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), do a lot of hard work and play a pivotal role in the preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls," the EC said in a statement.

"The Commission has therefore decided to double the annual remuneration for BLOs & also enhanced the remuneration of BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls," it said.

The last such revision was done in 2015. Also, honoraria have been provided to EROs and AEROs for the first time.

SIR in India

The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Also Read: Bengal SIR: EC to hold special camp for sex workers in Kolkata's red-light areas

Also Read: 'Bengal being targeted through SIR, will raise it in Parliament': TMC hits back at EC