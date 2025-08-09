Election Commission delists 334 political parties for failing to contest elections since 2019 The Election Commission (EC) has removed 334 registered unrecognised political parties from its list for not contesting a single election in the last six years and for being untraceable.

New Delhi:

In a move to weed out inactive political entities, the Election Commission on Saturday announced the delisting of 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) across various states and Union Territories. These parties had neither contested a single election since 2019 nor could their offices be physically located. The EC has been conducting similar exercises since 2001, removing defunct RUPPs three to four times in the past. This year’s action began in June, when proceedings against 345 such parties were initiated, eventually leading to the delisting of 334. Officials noted that in the past, some RUPPs were found flouting income tax norms and violating anti-money laundering laws, raising concerns about their misuse of privileges granted under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Political parties registered under Section 29A enjoy benefits such as tax exemptions and other advantages.

The EC emphasised that these privileges should be reserved for active political organisations that participate in the democratic process.

From 2,854 to 2,520 registered RUPPs

Before the cleanup exercise, there were 2,854 registered unrecognised political parties in the country. Following the delisting, this number now stands at 2,520. The EC stated that the action aligns with its aim to ensure transparency and credibility in the political landscape. Currently, India has six national parties and 67 state parties.

This year’s action began in June, when proceedings against 345 such parties were initiated, eventually leading to the delisting of 334.

Supreme Court’s ruling

While the Supreme Court has barred the EC from “derecognising” political parties under existing laws, the poll body has adopted a delisting process instead. Delisted parties can be re-listed in the future without undergoing the full recognition process again.