Election Commission clarifies over duplicate EPIC numbers amid Mamata Banerjee's fake voter allegations Fake voter allegations: Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of adding fake voters from other states with the alleged backing of the Election Commission, claiming that the party used similar tactics to secure victories in Delhi and Maharashtra.

Fake voter allegations: Amid reports flagging issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday clarified that duplicate Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers do not imply fake voters. The clarification comes after concerns were raised on social media and in media reports regarding electors in different states and union territories having identical elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers.

The poll body further explained that while EPIC numbers of some of the voters "may be identical", the other details, including demographic details, assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

ECI on duplicate EPIC numbers

In a press note, the Election Commission said, "The Election Commission has taken cognizance of certain social media posts and media reports flagging the issue of electors of two states having identical EPIC numbers. In this regard, it is clarified that while the EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details, including demographic details, Assembly Constituency and polling booth, are different for the electors with the same EPIC number. Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else."

How did it happen?

The Election Commission explained that the issue stemmed from the use of identical alphanumeric series by two different States or Union Territories before migrating to the ERONET platform.

"The allotment of identical EPIC number/series to some electors from different States/UTs was due to a decentralized and manual mechanism being followed prior to shifting of the electoral roll database of all States/UTs to the ERONET platform. This resulted in certain State/UT CEO offices using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly Constituencies in different States/UTs.

However, to allay any apprehensions, the Commission has decided to ensure the allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number. The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process," it added.

Mamata Banerjee's fake voter allegations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of adding fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat to the electoral rolls in Bengal with the alleged backing of the Election Commission (EC).

"In Delhi and Maharashtra, the BJP secured victory by adding fake voters from Haryana and Gujarat. Now, they aim to do the same in West Bengal. They know they cannot win if elections are held fairly," she claimed.

Banerjee held up a list during her speech, claiming it contained names of "fake voters. "I have proof from all districts. Here it is. Names of people from Haryana and Gujarat appear alongside those of West Bengal residents under the same EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number. Fake voters have been added online," she alleged.

