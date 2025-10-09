EC bans use of AI-generated videos during elections ahead of Bihar Assembly polls The Commission emphasised that using AI-generated content to influence voters or spread misleading information would be considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a strict ban on the use of all forms of AI-generated videos during elections, a move aimed at curbing misinformation ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. As per the information, the decision applies to political parties, candidates and any entities involved in election campaigns. The Commission emphasised that using AI-generated content to influence voters or spread misleading information would be considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. "This means that no candidate will be able to use AI videos in any form to campaign against their opponents," the Commission stated. The directive comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Ensuring free and fair elections

The EC said the ban aims to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence in political campaigns and ensure free and fair elections. Political parties have been instructed to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while using AI or synthetic media. All content shared by candidates and parties on social media or the internet will now fall under these guidelines. The Commission emphasised that AI tools must not be used to manipulate information or mislead voters.

Rules for political commentary

As per the MCC, political commentary should focus on the policies, programs, past records, and public actions of other parties. Candidates and parties must avoid criticising the personal lives of leaders or activists unrelated to public duties. The EC also instructed them to refrain from making false allegations or spreading distorted facts. The Commission highlighted that maintaining the integrity of the electoral process is paramount, and any misuse of AI to distort or misrepresent information could have serious consequences.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

