Election Commission announces polls for 4 Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir on October 24 As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, four sitting members of the Rajya Sabha representing the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir will be deemed to have been elected to fill the seats allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that biennial elections to fill four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24. The counting of votes will take place on the same day in the evening, an hour after polling concludes.

While announcing the schedule, the poll body said that the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, four sitting members of the Rajya Sabha representing the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir will be deemed to have been elected to fill the seats allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

All four seats were lying vacant since the expiration of the term of the sitting members due to the non-availability of the required electorate to conduct the elections at the time of occurrence of the vacancies. "After the constitution of the State Legislative Assembly of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, there is a required electorate to conduct the Biennial Elections," it noted.

Here's the full schedule

S.No. Events Dates 1. Issue of Notifications October 6, 2025 2. Last date for making nominations October 13, 2025 3. Scrutiny of nominations October 14, 2025 4. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures October 16, 2025 5. Date of poll October 24, 2025 6. Hours of poll 9 am-4 pm 7. Counting of Votes October 24, at 5 pm

By-election for one Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab

The poll body also announced by-election for a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab. The voting and counting will to be held on October 24. The seat was vacant after the resignation of MP Sanjeev Arora in July.

Here's the full schedule