Man, 63, walks 750 km in 22 days to meet PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elderly man from MP walks 750 km for 22 days to meet PM Modi

An elderly man from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district walked 750 kilometres and took a total of 22 days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. 63-year old Chhotelal Ahirwar from Pipariya village travelled a great distance to convey problems of the scheduled caste community of his area. He handed over a demand letter for setting up a factory in the Deori area so that the employment problem of the people there could be redressed. During the meet, the PM told him about the schemes being run for the poor.

However, Ahirwar couldn't meet the PM at first. When Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel got the information of his arrival in Delhi, he sent his car and called Chhotelal Ahirwar to his residence and made arrangements for his stay and food.

The Prime Minister accepted his request and met Chhotelal. When the PM asked him what was the need to come to Delhi on foot, he said, if he had not come on foot, he probably would not have met him. Hearing the answer, the Prime Minister hugged him.

Chhotelal is a labourer by profession and he reached Delhi from Deori after walking 750 km for 22 days.

Latest India News