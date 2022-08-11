What the future holds for Maharashtra strongman Eknath Shinde? Astrologer predicts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde was sworn in is the new Maharashtra CM on the months of June.

Maharashtra is possibly amongst the most politically vibrant states in the country and often becomes the centre stage of high-scale political drama, be it the early-morning swearing-in of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with the unlikely support of Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar or the most recent toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government by incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Following the turn of events in Maharashtra politics of late, Shinde has emerged as a dark horse who not just snatched the power from his party chief, but also managed to get hold of a Cabinet with the like of Fadnavis serving as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Once a formidable force, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now a junior coalition partner in the coastal state led by a Shiv Sena rebel. Even if we look at the latest Cabinet expansion, we would discover that there has been an equal division of portfolios among the BJP members and rebels from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. But what really is in store for the Maharashtra strongman, who rose from being an autorickshaw driver to holding the most powerful office in the state? Will he be able to hold his ground amid the expected alliance troubles and ongoing Shinde vs Thackeray battle? To find out the answers, we talked to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a prolific astrologer and face reader who had earlier rightly predicted the fate of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa and the outcome of the previous Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other Assembly elections.

On the basis of astrological calculations and face reading of the leader from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane, the astrologer said, "Eknath Shinde is an excellent administrator and an even more experienced politician. He is not someone who would beat around the bush and would rather take on adversaries head on. What makes him a force to reckon with is his straight personality and a similar temperament of speaking with a straight bat. It will surely take the man with a rags-to-the-riches kind of story to great heights."

He further said that in addition to being a straight talker, the longstanding Maharashtra politician has an impeccably deep administrative character while he also happens to be a keen observer of people and situations. "The Sena rebel is not a newbie or rookie in the political summer, for he has a rich experience even at the grassroots and possesses his own charisma. However, keeping the government intact might not be a cakewalk even if he tries to be easygoing with all people as his attempts might often end up in failure."

Explaining the planetary combinations when Shinde was sworn in, Pandit Jagannath said that the Jupiter was down in the Lagna which Rahu also had 'vakradrishti' on him. He added, "The future seems quite challenging for the Shinde government as there would be many occasions when members of the BJP would not be satisfied with him. There is also the possibility of many controversies making inroads during the tenure of the government." As a matter of fact, one cannot rule out the possibility of a worsening situation considering Fadnavis vs Shinde factionalism.

As per the astrologer and face reader, the Shinde government is likely to last for a maximum of one year, thereby strong chances of him not completing the full term. When asked about the future post being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he mentioned that while Shinde would not go back to Shiv Sena most possibly, he would continue to be a very active politician. On the chances of retaining the CM chair, Guruji says his return in the office is quite uncertain.

