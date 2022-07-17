Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray to bury the hatchet? Shiv Sena leader's tweet suggests so

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray to bury the hatchet? Shiv Sena leader's tweet implies so

Eknath Shinde-Uddhav Thackeray news: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray might soon resolve their differences, suggested Shiv Sena leader Deepali Sayed on Saturday. She said that two leaders will come together for a discussion in the next two days. Moreover, she said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will contribute to the reconciliation between the two Maharashtra leaders.

On Saturday, Syed tweeted, "It is great to know that in the coming two days, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde will come together for the first time for a discussion, respecting the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks."

Shinde ji understood the sentiments of Shiv Sainiks and Uddhav ji played the head of the party with a big heart," she added, and thanked the BJP for mediating. However, she didn't disclose the timing and place of the meeting between Thackeray and Shinde.

Earlier, Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) had urged Uddhav Thackeray to mend ties with the rebel Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and former ally BJP, a party MP said on Tuesday.

Stressing for an alliance, the MPs conveyed to Thackeray that the BJP was a “natural ally” of the Shiv Sena unlike the “unnatural alliance” of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Sena MP Hemant Godse said. The MVA comprised Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.

The Shiv Sena MPs raised this issue on Monday during their meeting with Thackeray at his private residence in Mumbai. The MPs also urged Thackeray to back the candidature of Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate.

Latest India News