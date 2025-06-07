Eknath Shinde stuck at airport after pilot refutes to fly after work hours, health issues Following Eknath Shinde's visit to the Sant Muktai temple in Jalgaon, the deputy CM reached the Jalgaon airport. The pilot refused to take him back to Mumbai citing his working hours had ended and also his ill health.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was stuck at the Jalgaon airport on Friday for about an hour after his pilot refused to fly after work hours due to his health issues, media reports claimed. Shinde was in Jalgaon and had to travel to Mumbai but the pilot denied taking him back. After the officials tried convincing him for around 45 minutes, the pilot agreed flying the plane.

Shinde was in Jalgaon, where he participated in the 'Palkhi Yatra' (religious procession) of Sant Muktai in Muktainagar. According to a report in NDTV, the deputy CM was scheduled to reach Jalgaon by 3.45 pm, however, due to technical reasons, he reached two-and-a-half hours late. He travelled to Muktainagar by road and was accompanied by ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil, alongside a few other administration officials.

Following his visit to the Sant Muktai temple, Shinde reached the Jalgaon airport at 9:15 PM. The pilot refused to take him back to Mumbai citing his working hours had ended and also his ill health. The two ministers and the officials tried convincing the pilot and managed to convince him after a discussion of around 45 minutes.

Shinde lifts a Kidney patient for surgery in Mumbai

Notably, the deputy CM airlifted a kidney patient and her husband, both of who had missed their flights, to Mumbai. The patient had a surgery in Mumbai but the couple had missed the flight. Mahajan brought the matter to Shinde, who took them on his flight to Mumbai.

Shiv Sena also posted a social media post on Shinde's act, hailing him of his 'dedication to the common man'. "Dedicated to the common man! Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Hon'ble Shri Eknathji Shinde Saheb came to Muktainagar on Friday to attend the Sant Muktabai Palkhi Prasthan ceremony. While returning to Mumbai, his flight was slightly delayed after he reached the airport. However, this delay has proved to be life-saving for a mother-sister," Shiv Sena wrote on X.

The party also stated that Shinde arranged for an Ambulance for her and admitted her to the hospital. "During this journey, Shinde Saheb also questioned her with interest. Not only this, when she reached Mumbai, he also arranged a special ambulance for her and admitted her to the hospital. She also thanked him at this time," the post further mentioned.