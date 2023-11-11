Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announces support to BJP in five states Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Modi

Assembly Elections 2023: Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections being held in five states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Shiv Sena under my leadership has been a torch-bearer of Hindu Hruday Samrat Vandaniya Balasahib Thackeray's Hindutva ideology. Following this legacy, we have rejoined the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi.

Shiv Sena party has active units in most states of Bharat. In the ensuing Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, the Shiv Sena has decided to actively participate and support all the BJP candidates. I have directed all the Shiv Sena state units of the above states to align with the BJP state units and participate in the campaign.

I have delegated our MP Rahul Shewale, Ashish Kulkarni (chief co-ordinator), and Abhijit Secretary) to coordinate with State BJP units for detailing the process of participation.

Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for November 17, Mizoram on November 7 (concluded), Chhattisgarh on November 7 (first phase - already concluded) and 17 (second phase), Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30. The results will be declared on December 3.

The development has come on the day when Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel called upon Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, fueling political speculations around Maharashtra politics.

At present, the Maharashtra government is led by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction).

