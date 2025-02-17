Eknath Shinde, other Shiv Sena leaders to visit Mahakumbh, take holy dip at Sangam on Feb 19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with all Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs, will visit Prayagraj on February 19 to take a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. This move is seen as an assertion of Hindutva politics, as Shinde’s faction aims to challenge Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena on ideological grounds.

The Kumbh visit comes amid a larger strategy by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to reinforce its Hindutva credentials ahead of upcoming political battles.

Preparations underway for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027

Meanwhile, after the grand success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the Maharashtra government has begun early preparations to make the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh 2027 a grand and divine event.

In this regard, Shinde, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, attended a high-level meeting to discuss plans for the upcoming Kumbh.

Maharashtra seeks guidance from Uttar Pradesh

Following the meeting, Eknath Shinde stated that he had spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about Prayagraj’s well-executed Kumbh Mela, which attracted millions of devotees. Shinde mentioned that a delegation of Maharashtra officials would soon visit Prayagraj to study its management strategies and learn from its successful execution.

“I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath, and he has assured me that Maharashtra’s team will be guided thoroughly. We aim to ensure that our Nashik Kumbh is well organized and smooth for all devotees,” Shinde said.

Future Kumbh events in India

The next Kumbh Mela will be held in 2027 at Nashik’s Trimbakeshwar. Following this, the Simhastha Kumbh will take place in Ujjain in 2028, and Prayagraj will host the Ardh Kumbh in 2030. Preparations for the Nashik Kumbh 2027 have already begun, with state agencies directed to draft a comprehensive plan for its smooth execution.

Maharashtra’s leadership is keen on making the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh a landmark event, drawing insights from the well-organized Prayagraj Kumbh to ensure a seamless experience for devotees and visitors.