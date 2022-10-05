'Don’t leave Eknath Shinde alone': Uddhav's brother Jaidev shares stage with Maha CM at Dussehra rally

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined by Uddhav's brother Jaidev Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was joined by Jaidev Thackeray, the elder brother of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening at former's Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Both Sena leaders, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde held different Dussehra rallies.

Speaking at the rally, Eknath Shinde said, "This is not your (Uddhav Thackeray) private Limited company. The Shiv Sena is of shiv-sainiks who have given their sweat for it. Not for people like you, who did partnerships & sold it."

Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leader, Ramdas Kadam, also slammed Uddhav Thackeray saying, "even your brother, cousins or Raj Thackeray are not with you Uddhav ji, if you cannot even keep your family intact, how will you keep the state intact?"

Balasaheb Thackeray's son and Uddhav's brother Jaidev Thackeray showed his support for CM Shinde, saying, "Don’t leave Eknath Shinde alone. He is working for the farmers & commoners."

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's 'Katappa' jibe, Eknath Shinde said, "they call me 'Katappa'. I want to tell you, that even 'Katappa' had self-respect, was not double standard like you."

During the event, Shinde also gave a tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray's chair. 'Shashtr pooja' was performed on the 51 feet sword for which a Mahant was called from Ayodha in UP.

