Eknath Khadse has quit BJP, will join NCP: Jayant Patil

Image Source : PTI Eknath Khadse/File Image

BJP leader Eknath Khadse has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. The development comes just a day after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected the speculations, saying there are talks every day of such kind of "muhurat".

According to news agency PTI, Khadse was unhappy since he was made to resign as a minister in the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

Khadse is expected to join the NCP on Friday.

"I have been informed that Eknath Khadse has resigned from the BJP. He will join the party at 2 pm on Friday. We will welcome him," Patil said today.

Earlier on Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Eknath Khadse was earlier the leader of opposition and played a huge role in building the BJP in the state.

