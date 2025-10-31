Ekal Bharat Manch 3.0: Rajat Sharma honoured with 'Ekal Bharat Gaurav Award' Highlighting the threat of deepfakes, Rajat Sharma said, "Deepfakes are a big threat to society, and these videos have been made targeting PM Narendra Modi, President Murmu, and me."

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was on Friday honoured with the 'Ekal Bharat Gaurav Award' during the 'Ekal Bharat Manch 3.0' programme held in the national capital on the occasion of National Unity Day. The theme of the programme was "Developed India 2047: From Social Impact to Economic Powerhouse," and the role of media was deeply discussed. Attending the event as the chief guest, Rajat Sharma highlighted the role of media in the changing society.

Setting up a positive channel like Ekal is commendable: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma expressed concern over the negative environment prevailing in the country, saying negativity is more prevalent in digital media. Citing an example, he said, "Yesterday, a daughter of India cried bitterly because she was subjected to horrific trolling on the digital media. Attempts are being made to defame great men like Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, and Veer Savarkar in the country. In such a situation, launching a positive channel like Ekal is commendable."

Rajat Sharma says deepfakes are a big threat to society

Highlighting the threat of deepfakes, Rajat Sharma said, "Deepfakes are a big threat to society, and these videos have been made targeting PM Narendra Modi, President Murmu, and me."

Talking about people's phone addiction, he said, "Four people in a house are busy with different phones; photos are taken before even eating in a restaurant. Even traffic police are busy on their phones. Indians watch the most videos in the world."

Rajat Sharma says he has deep respect for Ekal

During the event, Ekal Abhiyaan founder Lakshmi Narayan Goyal recalled his old days with Rajat Sharma. He said, "I have been collaborating with Rajat ji since 1996. We worked together. He came here at my request. There isn't a single celebrity in the country left uninvited to "Aap Ki Adalat."

Rajat Sharma responded, "Lakshmi Narayan Goyal has played a significant role in my journey with "Aap Ki Adalat." I have deep respect for Ekal. Ekal means happiness; there's nothing greater than that which brings happiness to the public."