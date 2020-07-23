Image Source : PTI Eighty-four personnel deployed in Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan test positive for COVID-19 (Representational image)

Eighty-four security and fire services personnel deployed in Raj Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19 but none of them came into contact with Governor Banwarilal Purohit or senior officials, the government said here on Thursday.

As few men posted at Raj Bhavan showed symptoms, testing was done for 147 personnel and 84 of them, comprising security and fire service staffers, were found positive for coronavirus, a Raj Bhavan release said.

"All these persons were further investigated and now have been quarantined by the health department. All these persons were working on the outer side of Raj Bhavan like the main gate and not in the main building," the release said, adding none of them came into contact with governor Purohit or senior officials.

"As a precautionary measure, the whole area of Raj Bhavan including offices have been disinfected and sanitised by Corporation health authorities. Raj Bhavan is closely monitoring the situation."

