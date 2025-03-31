Eid-ul-Fitr: Traffic advisory issued for Eid prayers in Noida, Bengaluru, other cities, check route diversions Eid-ul-Fitr traffic advisory: Due to these festivities, traffic police in different cities have imposed restrictions and implemented a diversion plan for vehicles. Check city-wise restrictions.

Eid is being celebrated across the country on March 31 as the crescent moon was sighted in major cities on Sunday. For smooth celebrations, police have heightened security arrangements throughout the country to ensure a peaceful observance of the festival. Preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr are in full swing with markets in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Patna bustling with activity. Shoppers are busy purchasing clothes, dry fruits, perfumes, and traditional sweets to mark the occasion.

In the wake of these festivities, traffic police in different cities have imposed restrictions and implemented a diversion plan for vehicles. Check city-wise restrictions here.

Traffic advisory issued in Noida

Traffic advisory has been issued in Noida and the diversion is in effect for four hours to ensure smooth traffic flow and accommodate the large number of people attending the celebrations. Noida traffic police has urged commuters to follow the diversion plan between 6 AM and 10 AM.

As per the Noida traffic police, there is usually heavy vehicle congestion around masjid in the morning.

To avoid traffic inconvenience, police said diversion will be in place at several locations including Gol Chakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill, Harola Chowk, Bans Balli Market Tiraaha, Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector 6 Police Chowki Tiraaha, Kasba Kasna at Aichhar Chowk and Dadri Kasba Tiraaha.

Traffic advisory issued in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police has imposed restrictions in the city for Eid celebrations as thousands gather for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across the city. For smooth flow of traffic management, Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced temporary road restrictions, particularly around Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

To manage traffic congestion, vehicle movement will be temporarily prohibited on key routes, including:

Sagar Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction on BG Road

Sai Ram Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction

39th Cross Road–Reddy Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction

Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic police also imposed restrictions and issued an advisory in view of Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah, Zoo Park and Masab Tank Hockey Grounds on Monday.

The traffic police said in the advisory that moderate traffic congestion is expected from 7 am to 11.30 am at places such as Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts.